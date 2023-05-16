Browns finalize trade for edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, exclamation point for defensive overhaul

Smith will reunite with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, his former Vikings teammate who signed a four-year, $57 million contract in March. The Browns also signed end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who had five sacks with Houston last season, and drafted Baylor defensive tackle Siaki Ika and Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire.

All those pieces should strengthen a defensive line that struggled last season.

The trade also underscores Cleveland's urgency to win following a 7-10 season shaped by quarterback Deshaun Watson's 11-game NFL suspension. The Browns can't waste any more time and Berry was aggressive this offseason in addressing the team's most pressing needs.

With Smith and Garrett flanking Schwartz's D-line, Cleveland may be more aggressive in getting after the quarterback. The Browns had 34 sacks last season — 16 by Garrett — and didn't create nearly enough pressure.

Smith should help change that.

The 30-year-old had 10 sacks in 2022, his only season with the Vikings, and has 54 1/2 career sacks since breaking in with Baltimore in 2015. He's returning to the AFC North, where the Browns have to deal with Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson twice each.

The Browns didn't have to make a huge investment in Smith as the Vikings are paying part of his $11.75 million contract in 2023. But in adding another major piece to its roster, Cleveland signaled its ready to compete for a conference title now.

NOTES: The Browns added depth to their secondary, signed CB Chris Westry. The 6-foot-4 Westry was originally signed by Dallas in 2019. He played two games for the Cowboys and six with the Ravens in 2021.

