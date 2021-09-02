Browns get defensive regulars back as opener at KC nears

Although he's been penciled in as a starter, Williams may soon be second on the depth chart behind rookie Greg Newsome II, a first-round pick from Northwestern who has been very impressive.

Even if he doesn't start, Williams will get plenty of playing time.

Delpit also sat out last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon while backpedaling during a drill in his first NFL camp. He hurt his hamstring this summer, returned and then aggravated the injury in his second practice back.

Takitaki has been slowed by a hamstring issue. The Browns are counting on him to be in their rotation and he's been working on the strong side with Cleveland's first-team defense this summer.

Browns starting center JC Tretter, nickel back Troy Hill and guard Michael Dunn continued to work on the side at practice. Stefanski has not disclosed Tretter's injury, but expects him to be ready for the Chiefs.

Caption Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit takes a break during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) Credit: Tony Dejak Credit: Tony Dejak