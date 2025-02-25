Browns GM Andrew Berry insists team has no interest in trading Myles Garrett

Berry said the Browns have had “plenty of dialogue with Myles” and “understand the frustration.” Berry had previously said the team would not deal Garrett, adding he anticipated Garrett going directly from the Browns to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Garrett went public with his trade request just over three weeks ago, saying he wanted "to compete for and win a Super Bowl." The Browns finished last in the AFC North at 3-14 this past season.

Garrett, the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, was a finalist for the award again. His 14 sacks ranked second in the league, and he became the first player in NFL history to have 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. He holds the franchise record with 102 1/2 sacks.

Garrett is under contract with the Browns for two more seasons under a five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2020.

