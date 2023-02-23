Browns hire Bubba Ventrone as new special teams coordinator

Ventrone's special teams with the Colts were among the NFL's best, ranking in the top 10 in four of the past five seasons.

Cleveland's, on the other hand, have often been the cause for losses the past few seasons. The Browns couldn't recover an onside kick in Week 2, when the Jets overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the final two minutes to win.

Rookie kicker Cade York also struggled under Priefer's watch, and the Browns' return game rarely flipped the field.

Stefanski has a few other openings on his staff and hopes to have them filled before leaving for next week's NFL Combine. Stefanski began the offseason by firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods and replacing him with former Philadelphia Eagles coach Jim Schwartz.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL