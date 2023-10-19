Browns hoping for Watson's return as Colts try to rebound behind Minshew

CLEVELAND (3-2) at INDIANAPOLIS (3-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE: Browns by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cleveland 3-2; Indianapolis 3-3

SERIES RECORD: Tied 17-17

LAST MEETING: Browns beat Colts 32-23 on Oct. 11, 2020 in Cleveland

LAST WEEK: Browns beat 49ers 19-17; Colts lost to Jaguars 37-20

BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (4), PASS (30), SCORING (21)

BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (4), PASS (1), SCORING (5)

COLTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (14), PASS (10), SCORING (11)

COLTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (19), PASS (23), SCORING (25T)

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Browns minus-8; Colts even.

BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB PJ Walker. Colts fans may remember him as Phillip Walker, a three-year preseason star who kept landing on the practice squad. His strong play in the XFL helped jumpstart his NFL career. And last week, in his eighth career start, he led Cleveland past previously unbeaten San Francisco. Can he win another if Deshaun Watson doesn't play?

COLTS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Gardner Minshew. Indy signed the veteran with the hope he could be a steadying influence on the field and in the locker room. He'll have to be now that this is his team with rookie Anthony Richardson out for the season. Minshew was solid through the first five games, playing in four. Last week, he threw a career-high three interceptions and lost a fumble. He must protect the ball better Sunday.

KEY MATCHUP: Browns defensive line vs. Colts offensive line. Two-time All-Pro Myles Garrett anchors a defense that is the NFL's stingiest overall and against the pass. It averages three sacks per game, but has only four takeaways. Indy's banged up offensive line already has led to four different lineups and some inconsistency. If the Colts can't protect Minshew or open running lanes, as was the case last week, it could be a tough day for Indy.

KEY INJURIES: Watson could miss his third straight game with a rotator cuff strain in his right shoulder. Watson hasn't practiced in almost three weeks and he and the team is taking a conservative approach to his recovery. Browns All-Pro LG Joel Bitonio is expected back after sitting out last week following a knee scope. Bitonio had made 102 consecutive starts before sitting out. ... Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. suffered a concussion last week and might miss a chance to face the Colts, his team for four seasons. ... Richardson (AC joint) will have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The playing statuses of right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist), TE Kylen Granson (concussion protocol) and WR Alec Pierce (shoulder) may not be determined until later this week. None of the three practiced Wednesday. ... Starting DT Grover Stewart is serving the first game of a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy.

SERIES NOTES: Indy has won three of the last four and eight of the 10 matchups since Cleveland returned to the league in 1999. ... Three quarterbacks — Walker, Brian Hoyer and Jacoby Brissett — have played for both franchises over the past 10 seasons. ... The Browns and Colts were two of the three teams that switched from the NFL to the AFC as part of the 1970 merger. But the original Cleveland franchise moved to Baltimore in 1996, the city the Colts called home until 1984.

STATS & STUFF: Cleveland is making its second road trip this season — the first stop on a seven-game stretch that includes five road games. ... Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is 7-0 against the AFC South. ... Cleveland’s defense leads the NFL in several major categories, including total yards (1,002), yards passing (607), points allowed (77), first downs allowed (52) and third-down conversion (23.1%). ... Only the 1971 Baltimore Colts (836) and 1970 Minnesota Vikings (945) gave up fewer yards than the Browns through five games. ... Despite Cleveland’s defensive success, the Browns have forced just two fumbles and two interceptions. … Garrett is not among the league’s sacks leaders (5 1/2), but he has been as disruptive as ever while opening rushing lanes for teammates. … The Browns have rushed for 4.81 yards per carry since 2020, No. 2 in the league over that span behind Seattle. ... Browns K Dustin Hopkins is the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week after making 4 of 5 field goals against the 49ers. Hopkins has converted a field goal of at least 50 yards in four straight games, a team record. … The Colts will be wearing black helmets for the first time in franchise history. ... Indy, Detroit and Miami are the only teams to score 20 or more points in all six games this season. ... RB Jonathan Taylor needs 124 yards rushing to pass Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk (4,001 yards) and two TD runs to pass Joseph Addai (34) for second in each category by a Colts runner in their first four seasons. ... RB Zack Moss is second in the NFL with 486 yards rushing even though he missed the season opener. ... WR Michael Pittman Jr. needs 84 yards to reach for 3,000 in his career. ... DT Taven Bryan is expected to replace Stewart. ... LB Zaire Franklin leads the NFL in tackles (77) and games with double-digit tackles this season (five).

FANTASY TIP: Browns WR Amari Cooper. The veteran started fast with 17 receptions and 243 yards in his first three games, but only has only five catches for 124 yards in the last two. He had four receptions for 108 yards last week against San Francisco and could have another big day against an inexperienced Colts secondary.

