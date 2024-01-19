Browns interview Seahawks offensive line coach Andy Dickerson for open coordinator position

On Wednesday, coordinator Alex Van Pelt parted ways with the Browns after four seasons working under coach Kevin Stefanski. Van Pelt's departure was surprising since he appeared to enjoy his time in Cleveland and was instrumental in helping the Browns make the playoffs while coping with numerous injuries on offense.

It's still not known why Van Pelt left. General manager Andrew Berry is scheduled to hold a postseason news conference next week.

Van Pelt's exit wasn't the only one as Stefanski fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney wasn’t retained after his contract expired.

Dickerson has spent the past three seasons in Seattle working with coach Pete Carroll, who was removed as coach after 14 seasons. Dickerson was initially the Seahawks' run game coordinator before shifting to the offensive line.

Before he was with Seattle, Dickerson spent nine seasons as an assistant line coach with the Rams. He also worked for the New York Jets after beginning his NFL career as an intern with New England.

A day after his firing, Mitchell, who spent four seasons with Cleveland, released a statement in which he thanked Cleveland owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam and former Browns coach Freddie Kitchens, who first hired him with the Browns.

Mitchell was retained by Stefanski in 2020 and by all measures seemed to do a good job with Cleveland's backs. Nick Chubb developed into one of the league's best running backs under Mitchell's guidance.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to the players and running backs who donned the Browns helmet, giving their all to achieve success on Game Day," Mitchell wrote. “I devoted my efforts to maximize your hard work and talent, and it has been a rewarding journey.”

The Browns have spoken with former NFL running back Duce Staley about replacing Mitchell.

Staley most recently worked with Carolina under Frank Reich before being fired in November. Staley has also worked for the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles, where he was on the same staff as Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP