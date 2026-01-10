Browns interview Todd Monken for head coach opening

Monken is not expected to return to the Ravens, who fired coach John Harbaugh on Tuesday.

Monken does have previous history with the Browns, serving as offensive coordinator on Freddie Kitchens' staff. He went to the University of Georgia from 2020-22 and was the offensive coordinator when the Bulldogs won the national title in 2021 and ’22.

The Ravens were second in the league this season in rushing yards per game (156.6 yards) and 11th in scoring, averaging 24.9 points per game. Baltimore was the league's top-ranked offense in 2024, when it became the first team in NFL history to have at least 4,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards in the same season.

Monken also has worked in Jacksonville (2007-10) and Tampa Bay (2016-17). He was the head coach at Southern Mississippi from 2011-13 and had a 13-26 record.

Monken is the fifth person to interview. Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz interviewed on Thursday while Seattle defensive coordinator Aden Durde and Cincinnati offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher went on Friday.

