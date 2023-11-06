Browns' Jedrick Wills Jr. placed on IR with right knee injury, will miss at least 4 weeks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. dodged a season-ending knee injury but will miss at least four weeks after being hurt in Sunday's win over Arizona.

The Browns already lost star running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin for the year with knee injuries and feared the same with Wills, who went down in the third quarter while blocking on a running play.

However, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Wills sustained only an MCL injury. He'll go on the injured list and will have to miss four games.

The earliest Wills could be back is Dec. 10 against Jacksonville.

“Jed’s played some really strong games for us,” Stefanski said on a Zoom call. “I thought he was playing well in that last one yesterday as well. So disappointed for him, but I know he’ll work really hard and we’ll get him back out there.”

Stefanski said the coaching staff is still working through plans to adjust being without Wills.

The most likely scenario is for swing tackle James Hudson III to move into Wills' starting spot. Another option could be switching rookie right tackle Dawand Jones to the left side, but he's settled nicely.

Also, Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is in concussion protocol, Stefanski said.

A first-round draft pick in 2020 out of Alabama, Wills has been having a solid season for the Browns (5-3), who have managed to stay above .500 despite not having quarterback Deshaun Watson for most of the past month with a shoulder injury.

Wills got hurt in the third quarter of Sunday's 27-0 win, when Browns running back Kareem Hunt fell into the back of his leg on a short gain. Wills ripped off his helmet and pounded the ground in obvious pain while the medical staff rushed onto the field.

The 24-year-old Wills was carted off and left the the stadium with his leg immobilized in a brace and on crutches.

___

