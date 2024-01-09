Browns kicker Hopkins ‘unlikely’ to play against Texans in playoff game because of hamstring injury

Hopkins is 33 of 36 on field-goal tries and made all eight attempts beyond 50 yards. Acquired just before the season in a trade with the Chargers, he's also made four game-winning kicks.

Riley Patterson will handle kicking duties for the Browns (11-6), who signed him to their practice squad on Dec. 25. Three days later, he made a 33-yard field goal as Cleveland clinched a playoff spot with a win over the New York Jets.

Patterson is 6 of 7 on extra points with Cleveland. He played in 13 games for Detroit, making 15 of 17 field goals and 35 of 37 PATs before being released.

Hopkins injured his left, non-kicking leg while trying to run down Houston's Dameon Pierce on a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Browns held off from placing him on injured reserve.

Several other Browns players were kept out of practice Tuesday, including wide receiver Amari Cooper, who set a franchise record with 265 yards against the Texans last month.

