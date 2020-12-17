Browns' Landry calls Ravens CB Peters 'coward' for spitting

Peters' act could be considered more troubling given the COVID-19 pandemic. Peters could face punishment from the league, which reviews every game for possible fines.

“Be a man about if you’re going to do something like that,” Landry said. “I don’t know about protocols, but if there is a protocol about being a man, that sure ain’t it right there.”

Peters is not scheduled to meet with the media this week. The Ravens host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Landry was asked if he would welcome a third game between the Browns and Ravens this season — in the playoffs.

“I won’t lose sleep, but definitely going to make it another game to remember,” Landry said, adding he doesn't have a history with Peters. "Whatever his beef is, I don’t know, but if that’s what he want, he definitely got it.”

It's the latest bad blood between the AFC North rivals.

Last year, the Browns accused Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey of choking Beckham when he had him pinned on the ground after a play.

Also, after Monday's game, Baltimore running back J.K. Dobbins gloated on Twitter about a big hit on Browns safety Andrew Sendejo, who suffered a concussion.

Dobbins subsequently deleted his post.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) lays the ball down after catching a touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) Credit: Ben Margot Credit: Ben Margot