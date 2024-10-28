Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah released from hospital after suffering neck injury on tackle

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah was out of the hospital “and doing better.” Stefanski didn't provide any other specifics about the injury or a timetable on how long Cleveland's leading tackler could be out.

Stefanski also said top cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol. Ward has had at least six known concussions while playing in the NFL.

The injury to Owusu-Koramoah was jarring for many of the Browns players. His facemask was removed by medical personnel and Owusu-Koramoah was immobilized on a back board before being driven off.

The team said he had full movement in his arms and legs.

The 24-year-old was kept overnight at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center as a precaution and for more testing.

Owusu-Koramoah posted a message on social media, writing “All is well. Alhamdulillah."

A standout at Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah was drafted by the Browns in the second round in 2021. He signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension in August.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP Credit: AP