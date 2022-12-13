Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah done for season with foot injury

Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. He's the fourth Browns linebacker lost for the season because of injury, joining middle linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki.

A second-round draft pick in 2021 out of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah recorded 70 tackles and forced two fumbles in 11 games. He recently missed two games with a knee injury but had been playing well.