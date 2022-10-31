Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah to miss Bengals with knee injury

Ward will miss his third straight game with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers. He remains in the NFL's protocol with at least his third known concussion in five seasons.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will make his third straight start for Ward.

The Browns will have starting cornerback Greg Newsome, who didn't practice two days this week with an oblique injury.

Cleveland is already down two other starters: tight end David Njoku (ankle) and right guard Wyatt Teller (calf).

Burrow is missing top receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who could miss several games with a hip injury.

Coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday that Chase will not be placed on injured reserve.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL