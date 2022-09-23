Browns LB Walker Jr. out for season with quadriceps tear

Walker re-signed as a free agent for a second season with Cleveland in March.

Jacob Phillips replaced Walker against the Steelers and will likely move into the starting role and as the play caller. Phillips recorded a sack and broke up a pass in the fourth quarter, helping the Browns (2-1) hang on for a 29-17 win.

“I was proud of Jacob because you wish you could put 12 guys out there for the defense,” Stefanski said. "We listed him as a starter with Anthony early because those guys I really think they are both capable of starting.

"Now with Anthony out likely, Jacob goes in there, and we have a ton of confidence in him. He plays like he plays last night, I think he can really affect the game.”

Stefanski did not have additional information on injuries to linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Wills was the only one of the three to return after going out.

