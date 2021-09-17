dayton-daily-news logo
Browns LB Walker out at least 3 games with hamstring injury

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, runs with the ball as Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
30 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. is going on injured reserve with a hamstring issue that will keep him out at least three games.

Walker, who signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis, led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He's also the Browns' signal-caller on defense, so his loss will have a ripple effect.

Cleveland hosts Houston in its home opener Sunday.

Any player going on IR must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated.

Mack Wilson would seem to be the most likely candidate to take over for Walker. Cleveland also has Malcolm Smith and Elijah Lee as potential replacements.

The Browns are working out former 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster, but he's not expected to sign with the team.

