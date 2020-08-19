Browns LB Wilson could miss extended time with knee injury

Wilson made 14 starts last season when Kirskey got hurt and played well, especially against the pass.

The Browns signed B.J. Goodson as a free agent this offseason to fill the void at linebacker. Goodson spoke to Wilson and said he's in good spirits.

"It's definitely disheartening to see a teammate, and for me, a brother to go down like that,” Goodson said. “But hopefully we get him back soon.”

The Browns are also missing starting center JC Tretter, who underwent knee surgery last week. The team has not given a timetable for when the NFLPA President may be back. Rookie Nick Harris has taken his spot for the time being.

Also, star defensive end Myles Garrett has been slowed by a hamstring issue and missed the team's first four practices of training camp. He is not ready to return, Stefanski said.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson is helped up by the team's medical staff after suffering a knee injury in a 7-on-7 drill during training camp, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (John Kuntz/The Plain Dealer via AP) Credit: John Kuntz Credit: John Kuntz