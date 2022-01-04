Browns' Mayfield done for season, will have shoulder surgery

Mayfield, who has played with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder most of the season, was sacked nine times in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Afterward, he said he would consider not playing against the AFC North champion Bengals.

Coach Kevin Stefanski began his news conference by announcing that Mayfield and the team decided that the best option for him was to get the operation now so he has more time to recover ahead of next season.