Browns' Mayfield says he's ignoring outside critics

“I don't give a damn what they say,” he said on a Zoom call. “We know we can be better. I know I can be better. The outside noise doesn’t matter."

In the aftermath of Sunday's 38-7 loss to the Steelers, who intercepted Mayfield on Cleveland's first possession and returned it for a touchdown, the QB's play was harshly panned and the Browns (4-2) were labeled as overrated on several national TV shows.