Browns meet with Eagles assistant Wilson for coordinator job

news
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
13 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns interviewed Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson to be their defensive coordinator, taking advantage of the Eagles having a bye from the first weekend of NFL playoffs to speak with him

CLEVELAND (AP) — Since they'll be watching the NFL playoffs, the Browns used the opening day of postseason play to conduct an interview.

Cleveland is meeting with Philadelphia assistant coach Dennard Wilson about its defensive coordinator job on Saturday, taking advantage of the top-seeded Eagles having a first-round bye to speak with him.

Wilson is the third candidate to meet with the Browns, who fired coordinator Joe Woods on Monday following a 7-10 season. Former Detroit coach Jim Schwartz and Steelers assistant Brian Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons, were in earlier this week.

The Browns requested to speak with New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, but he turned them down as he’s working out a long-term contract extension with the Patriots.

The Browns also plan to interview Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai. That could happen as early as Sunday since the Seahawks play the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round on Saturday.

Cleveland’s search for a coordinator began quickly after coach Kevin Stefanski fired Woods after three seasons on his staff. The Browns' defense underperformed this season and was the main reason for the team missing the playoffs.

Wilson has been with the Eagles (14-3) for the past two seasons. He coached the club’s defensive backs in 2021 and became the team’s passing game coordinator this season.

Philadelphia's defense ranks among the NFL leaders in several categories and is No. 1 against the pass (179.8 yards) and in sacks (70).

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

