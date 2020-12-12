Browns minus CB Ward against Ravens, TE Hooper questionable

Hooper didn't appear on the injury report until Thursday.

“I do not know when it happened,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Hooper's injury. “It kind of popped up, if you will.”

Stefanski said Hooper's injury isn't as serious as the “fluke” one that landed receiver Taywan Taylor on injured reserve early this week.

Hooper signed a four-year, $42 million contract as a free agent with the Browns (9-3) in March after four seasons in Atlanta. He missed two games earlier this season after an emergency appendectomy. Hooper has 30 catches for 286 yards and two touchdowns.

Stefanski still expects starting right guard Wyatt Teller to be activated from the COVID-19 list in time to face the Ravens (7-5). Teller was placed on the list earlier this week after he had close contact with a person outside the Browns who tested positive.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL