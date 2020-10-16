Browns never win in Pittsburgh, so challenge is immense

Cleveland, ranked 10th, is a 3 1/2 point underdog at Pittsburgh.

STEELERS, 26-21

KNOCKOUT POOL: Baltimore kept us moving and now Pro Picks turns to the PATRIOTS.

No. 32 New York Jets (plus 8 1-2) at No. 18 (tie) Miami

Could this be current Jets and former Dolphins coach Adam Gase's last game?

BEST BET: DOLPHINS, 41-20

No. 17 Arizona (minus 2 1-2) at No. 18 Dallas, Monday night

This might be the last time we do this all season. We are slow learners.

UPSET SPECIAL: COWBOYS, 26-23

No. 3 Kansas City (minus 3 1-2) at No. 8 Buffalo, Monday night

Two very ticked-off teams coming off ugly defeats.

CHIEFS, 30-28

No. 2 Green Bay (minus 2) at No. 14 Tampa Bay

No team has looked better than the Packers, and they come in rested.

PACKERS, 27-23

No. 25 Houston (plus 3) at No. 6 Tennessee

Your basic trap game for the Titans, who face Pittsburgh next week. Still, can’t pick Houston.

TITANS, 31-30

No. 7 Los Angeles Rams (minus 3 1-2) at No. 20 San Francisco

It's been a role-reversal season for these two long-time rivals.

RAMS, 24-21

No. 27 Denver (plus 9 1-2) at No. 9 New England

It sure seems like forever that this game has been in limbo.

PATRIOTS, 27-13

No. 5 Baltimore (minus 7 1-2) at No. 22 Philadelphia

A short bus trip to another victory for the Ravens, their first ever in Philly.

RAVENS, 28-15

No. 29 Washington (plus 2) at No. 31 New York Giants

Joe Judge gets to celebrate a victory as a head coach, finally.

GIANTS, 20-16

No. 30 Atlanta (plus 3 1-2) at No. 23 Minnesota

Raheem Morris does not get his first victory as interim head coach in Atlanta.

VIKINGS, 25-17

No. 26 Detroit (minus 1) at No. 28 Jacksonville

The scoreboard might explode — or expire — in this shootout.

LIONS, 36-33

No. 24 Cincinnati (plus 8) at No. 15 Indianapolis

Joe Burrow deserves better protection and he won't likely get it here.

COLTS, 27-20

No. 13 Chicago (plus 2 1/2) at No. 16 Carolina

Matt Rhule is our early choice for Coach of the Year.

PANTHERS, 27-26

___

2020 RECORD

Last Week: Straight up: 10-4. Against spread: 9-3-1

Season: Straight up: 50-26-1. Against spread: 42-30-2

Best Bet: Straight up: 4-1. Against spread: 3-2

Upset Special: Straight up: 1-4. Against spread: 1-3-1

___

