Browns' 'new' offense for QB Deshaun Watson lacking imagination, identity and consistency

In fact, Cleveland's offense lacks imagination, an identity or any real consistency, unless you count Watson taking a weekly pounding due to a lack of pocket protection and his seeming inability to recognize coverages.

With more run-pass options (RPOs), shotgun formations and multiple-wide receiver packages, the offense was supposed to operate better, not worse. It was supposed to complement Watson's skill set, not stifle it.

The Browns have scored 17, 18 and 15 points, respectively, in their three games. They're averaging 248 total yards, with only New England getting fewer.

It's still early, and coach Kevin Stefanski has stressed patience. But there are reasons to believe things may not improve any time soon.

Let's start with Watson. While he's made some strong throws, and he doesn't appear to be limited by his surgically repaired shoulder, his accuracy and timing are off and he's not completing any deep balls.

Watson's longest completion in Sunday's 21-15 loss to the New York Giants came on his first throw.

More troubling, Watson was sacked eight times, took 17 other hits and spent most of the afternoon scrambling for safety. Through three games, Watson has been sacked a league-high 16 times, and the blitzes will keep coming until the Browns show they can stop them.

Some of it's his fault for holding the ball too long. Some of it's on an offensive line that's now ravaged by injuries. And some of the blame has to go to Stefanski, first-year coordinator Ken Dorsey and their play design.

“It's everybody,” Stefanski said Monday. “It’s from myself, the coaches, the offensive line, tight ends, running backs, wide receivers, quarterbacks. It’s everybody. And everybody has a job to do in order to keep the quarterback clean.”

The running game is stuck in neutral.

Cleveland couldn't get anything going on the ground in the first half, and the offensive line's inability to get any push or open holes, coupled with playing from behind, prevented Stefanski from committing to the run.

Making matters worse, the Browns are without Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku, who missed his second straight game with a sprained ankle. He's arguably the team's top playmaker, Watson's security blanket and a weapon Stefanski loves to deploy.

Njoku can't be counted on to save Cleveland's offense.

But someone had better — soon.

What's working

At least Watson was able to reconnect with Amari Cooper, who had seven catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns — including one on Cleveland's first offensive play.

Cooper's lack of production in the first two weeks (five receptions, 27 yards and two critical drops) had been a concern, but the team's No. 1 wide receiver promised a dramatic improvement and delivered.

What needs help

The offensive line is in shambles, and will be at less than full strength for several weeks with left guard Wyatt Teller expected to go on injured reserve with a sprained knee ligament suffered Sunday.

Teller's injury, along with those to left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and backup tackle James Hudson III (shoulder), forced a complete makeover in the second half. Jack Conklin had been expected to return following reconstructive knee surgery last year, but he suffered a hamstring injury late in the week at practice.

Also, right tackle Dawand Jones, who is dealing with knee issues, was benched at halftime before being needed when Hudson went down.

Stock up

Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward had another strong game despite a shoulder issue that limited him to 11 plays a week ago at Jacksonville. He was credited with five tackles, two pass breakups and a quarterback hit.

Stock down

Cornerback Greg Newsome II's penalty for roughing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones wiped out an interception that could have led to the Browns opening a 14-0 lead in the first five minutes.

Blitzing from the right side, Newsome left his feet and made contact with Jones' helmet, an easy call for the officials.

Instead of a potential game-swinging turnover, the Giants kept possession, drove the length of the field and scored to tie it.

“We have to be better there,” Stefanski said. “Greg knows that you can’t go up near the quarterback’s head and neck area.”

Injuries

Myles Garrett's feet escaped further injury after they bothered him in Sunday's game. He's "day to day" and "battling," Stefanski said. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year twice needed to be treated in the sideline medical tent and had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter.

Garrett said that in compensating for the issues with his feet, he's created other problems in his legs.

Key numbers

7 — Cleveland's rushing yardage in the first half on seven carries.

What's next

A weekend trip to Las Vegas for the first of three straight road games for the Browns, who might not mind the chance to get away after being booed by their home crowd for the second time in three weeks.

