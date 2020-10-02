Browns' OBJ "good to go" to face Cowboys, Hunt questionable

Starting left guard Joel Bitonio is also questionable with a back issue he started feeling last week against Washington.

Stefanski said Hunt and Bitonio are both “pushing through” their injuries and it may come down to a game-time decision if they'll play.

Hunt and Nick Chubb give the Browns a potent 1-2 backfield punch. The pair combined for 496 yards rushing and five TDs.

Cornerback Greedy Williams will miss his fourth straight game with a shoulder injury he sustained during training camp. Back then, the Browns didn't think the injury was significant but Williams, who was going to start alongside Denzel Ward, isn't ready to play.

Stefanski didn't want to speculate whether Williams needs surgery.

Ward (groin) and defensive end Olivier Vernon are also questionable.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL