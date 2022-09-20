Browns owner Haslam struck by water bottle during Jets' loss

"We will have no further comment on this matter.”

The Browns led their home opener 30-17 with 1:55 left before giving up 14 points in a minute and losing 31-30, one of the worst losses in team history.

In 2001, a game in Cleveland was stopped in the final moments after angered Browns fans pelted the field — and officials — with plastic bottles following a controversial call in a loss to Jacksonville.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL