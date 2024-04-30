Browns pick up 5-year contract option on CB Greg Newsome II. He was 1st-round pick in 2021

A first-round pick in 2021, Newsome is scheduled to make $13.3 million in 2025.

Newsome had been mentioned in trade rumors for months and they increased leading into the NFL draft last weekend. But the Browns have remained committed to Newsome, held onto him and exercised the option ahead of Thursday's 4 p.m. deadline.

"Very happy with Greg," general manager Andrew Berry said Saturday at his post-draft news conference. "Want as many man corners as we can have."

It's still possible the Browns will offer Newsome a long-term contract extension. Newsome said “that's the goal” earlier this month.

Newsome has started 39 of 41 games in three seasons. He didn't get an interception in his first two years before picking off a deflected pass and returning it 34 yards for a touchdown to key Cleveland's comeback win at Baltimore on Nov. 12.

While it's not his preference, Newsome can play in the slot and defend quick, smaller receivers. He's also solid on the outside and gives the Browns one of the AFC's top cornerback units along with Pro Bowler Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson Jr.

The 23-year-old Newsome was the No. 26 overall pick in 2021 after starring at Northwestern.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl