Browns place Beckham on injured reserve after knee injury

It's premature to speculate on Beckham's future with the Browns, who acquired him before last season in a major trade.

When Beckham arrived in Cleveland, expectations surrounding the Browns soared. However, he struggled to find on-field chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield and there were grumblings that Beckham wanted to be traded as the Browns went 6-10.

Beckham rebuffed those rumors and said he was happy in Cleveland, where he's been reunited with former LSU teammate and close friend Jarvis Landry.

Before getting hurt, Beckham was showing some of the breakaway speed that made him one of the NFL's most dangerous game-breaking threats. For the season, he had 23 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing TD in a win at Dallas.

Now that Beckham's season is over, the Browns are expected to give more playing time to Rashard Higgins and rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones, who caught the game-winning TD to beat the Bengals with 11 seconds remaining.

