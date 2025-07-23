Browns place Deshaun Watson on PUP list as he is expected to miss the season

Watson is 9-10 since being acquired by Cleveland in 2023 with 19 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 80.7 passer rating. Owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged during the league meetings in March the Browns “took a big swing and miss” with the trade.

Watson has been rehabbing at the team complex and was in meetings during the offseason program with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Cleveland acquired Pickett in a trade from Philadelphia in March and signed Flacco in April. It drafted Gabriel in the third round and then moved up in the fifth round to take Sanders.

The four-way quarterback competition resumes with Wednesday's first practice of training camp.

The Browns also placed defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. on the PUP list and wide receiver David Bell on the non-football injury list.

Hall suffered a knee-injury in last season's final game at Baltimore.

Cleveland also waived wide receiver Jaelen Gill.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl