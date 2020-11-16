Browns place Janovich on COVID list after he played in game

The Browns (6-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.

Cleveland had avoided any issues with the virus until last week when the team put quarterback Baker Mayfield on the COVID-19 list after he had close contact with an unidentified infected staffer. Mayfield missed one on-field practice before returning Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi said dealing with the virus has become part of every player's daily routine.

“You can’t complain about it. You can’t cry about it, you have to just handle your business,” he said. "You are going to have to be flexible. You are going to have to do things that you normally would not have to do. And once again, this is shared responsibility.

“It is going to take an entire team in order to get it done. COVID is very serious, it is was something that we take very seriously.”

