BreakingNews
Man killed during crash involving inmate work detail on I-75 ID’d
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Browns place rookie RB Jerome Ford on injured reserve

news
31 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve after injuring his ankle in Sunday’s loss to Atlanta

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on injured reserve Tuesday after injuring his ankle in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

A fifth-round pick from Cincinnati, Ford has been returning kickoffs for the Browns (2-2), who lost return specialist Jakeem Grant Sr. to a season-ending Achilles injury during training camp.

Ford averaged 24.2 yards on six returns, with a long of 44 yards.

Ford got hurt in the first quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons and didn't return. He can return after missing four games.

The Browns also signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the practice squad and released defensive end Curtis Weaver.

Kamara played at Stony Brook. The 6-foot, 272-pounder played in eight games with the Chicago Bears last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
Bomb threat at Madison Schools under investigation; students safe
2
Pike County murder trial: Ex-wife of George Wagner IV returns to stand...
3
Pedestrian safety is focus after Moraine native, a UC student, killed...
4
Man connects local students to glassblowing art through stories he...
5
Mason park, with amenities for all abilities, will be site of World...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top