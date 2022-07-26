Browns place Ward, Conklin on active/PUP list as camp opens

Also, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (groin) and defensive tackle Sheldon Day (back) were placed on the non-football injury list, a designation reserved for injuries sustained away from team activities.

Wide receiver Javon Wims went on the non-football illness list.

Last week, rookie receiver David Bell was placed on the PUP list with a foot injury that's not believed to be serious. Bell was selected in the third round this year and is expected to have a major role in Cleveland's offense.

The injured players can be activated once they've passed a physical.

Browns veterans reported Tuesday with the team scheduled to have its first full-squad practice of training camp Wednesday with Watson's situation still unresolved.

The Browns had hoped to know by the start of camp if Watson will be suspended by the league for violating its personal conduct policy. He has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen massage therapists in Texas.

Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge jointly appointed to handle league discipline, has been weighing Watson's case for weeks. The league has pushed for a long suspension while Watson's attorneys argued he shouldn't be punished because he wasn't criminally charged.

___

