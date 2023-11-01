Browns QB Deshaun Watson back at practice from shoulder injury, starter for Cardinals game unclear

BreakingNews
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
42 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice Wednesday after being sidelined for three starts and missing most of four games with an injured right shoulder.

It's a significant step for Watson, who didn’t practice at all last week because of the injury sustained on Sept. 24.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Watson would be limited in practice as the Browns (4-3) begin preparing on the field for the Arizona Cardinals (1-7), who have their own quarterback carousel.

Stefanski isn't ready to make a decision on his starting quarterback for this week. He said that if Watson, who is dealing with a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder, can't play, backup P.J. Walker would face the Cardinals on Sunday.

Walker has made two starts in place of Watson, who has played in just 10 of a possible 24 games since being acquired by Cleveland in 2022. Walker threw three interceptions — the last with two minutes left — in last week's 24-20 loss at Seattle.

Arizona's QB situation also is in flux. Kyler Murray could return soon after being sidelined following knee surgery. Earlier this week, first-year coach Jonathan Gannon said rookie Clayton Tune would start, but nothing is concrete, as that came before the team traded backup Joshua Dobbs to Minnesota before Monday's deadline.

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

