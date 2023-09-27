Browns QB Deshaun Watson dealing with sore throwing shoulder, but expected to play against Ravens

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with a sore right throwing shoulder but is expected to play Sunday when Cleveland hosts the Baltimore Ravens.

Watson, who is coming off his best game since signing with the Browns, didn't throw during the portion of practice open to reporters on Wednesday. The 28-year-old stood behind rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson during drills and did mental reps.

Watson will be listed as “limited” on Cleveland's injury report.

A team spokesman confirmed Watson is resting his shoulder after taking several hard hits in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Tennessee Titans. Watson completed 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

He also showed his toughness by taking several big hits, including a forearm chop from a Tennessee rusher to the neck area that brought trainers onto the field. Watson shook it off and stayed in the game.

The Titans were flagged for roughing the passer on the play.

Watson 's performance q uieted some of the criticism he received after two shaky outings to start the season. Through three games, Watson has completed 65 of 102 passes (63.7%) for 678 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

