Browns QB Deshaun Watson expected to return to Cleveland's starting lineup at Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is active and expected to start Sunday’s game at Indianapolis.

Watson has played in only three games this season because of a strained rotator cuff in his throwing shoulder. He last appeared in a game Sept. 24. On Thursday, he returned to practice for the first time since Sept. 29, then was a full participant in Friday's practice, but coach Kevin Stefanski would not say whether Watson would play against the Colts (3-3).

Rookie quarterback Dorian-Thompson Robinson, who replaced Watson in a Week 4 loss, is one of seven players on the team's inactive list.

PJ Walker, who led the Browns (3-2) to a surprise victory over previously unbeaten San Francisco, is active.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL