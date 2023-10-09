Browns QB Deshaun Watson not practicing after bye. He missed the last game with a shoulder injury

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson isn't practicing following the team’s bye week and after he missed the previous game with an injured right shoulder

By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
42 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was not practicing Monday following the team's bye week and after he missed the previous game with an injured right shoulder.

Watson remained inside the team's facility while his teammates worked outdoors. He sat out Cleveland's 28-3 loss to Baltimore on Oct. 1 with a bruised shoulder.

Last week, general manager Andrew Berry said Watson's injury was not a long-term issue.

The 28-year-old Watson had been expected to play against the Ravens despite not throwing any passes during practices leading into the game. However, he was unable to throw with any velocity in a pregame workout.

Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started for Watson and struggled in his NFL debut, throwing three interceptions and being sacked four times.

It's not yet known if Watson will be available this week when the Browns (2-2) host the San Francisco 49ers (5-0).

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is scheduled to speak with reporters following practice.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

