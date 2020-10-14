Browns' QB Mayfield limited in practice with rib injury

Mayfield needed X-rays following the win over the Colts. He also complained about taking a hit on his wrist, but said that's not an issue.

The 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick has been playing well this season, but he struggled in the second half against the Colts, completing 2 of 9 passes while throwing two interceptions. Mayfield threw two touchdown passes in the first half against Indy's defense, which was ranked first overall going into the game.

The Browns, 4-1 for the first time since 1994, have lost 16 straight games at Pittsburgh's Heinz Field.

