Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett returns to the practice field after hamstring injury

“Disappointed that he’s not full go, but he’s very much involved in everything we’re doing,” coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Pickett is vying with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders for the starting quarterback spot. Cleveland opens the season on Sept. 7 against Cincinnati.

The Browns have three more practices scheduled before traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina, for a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday. Stefanski did not say if he anticipated Pickett would be full go for the joint workout.

During the first four practices of training camp, Pickett and Flacco received most of the snaps with the first team.

Even though Flacco has experience with the Browns after leading them to a playoff spot in 2023, Stefanski is eager to see what Pickett can do. The coaching staff likes Pickett’s mobility and ability to create plays on the run.

Pickett was acquired from Philadelphia in March. A 2022 first-round draft selection by Pittsburgh, Pickett has 25 career starts with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Stefanski did not say if he anticipated narrowing the quarterback field before he got to Carolina for the joint workouts and the first preseason game on Aug. 8. If Pickett is healthy, it is likely he and Flacco would get the work in the joint workouts, with Gabriel and Sanders then playing in the preseason game.

“I think for all of our positions, every single day is an important part of getting ready for the season and part of the evaluation. All of it is in an effort to get ready for Week 1 and evaluate our players," Stefanski said.

___

