Browns RB Chubb out with concussion after practice tackle

Chubb caught a short pass and was trying to get to the corner on the left side when he was grabbed around the head and neck area by Wilson. A few minutes later, Chubb walked to the team's facility escorted by a member of the team's medical training staff.

Chubb hasn't missed a game since being drafted in the second round in 2018. He was in line to win the league rushing title last year before he was surpassed by Tennessee's Derrick Henry in the final week.

While he's sidelined, Kareem Hunt will be Cleveland's primary ball carrier. He's in his second season with the Browns, who signed him as a free agent last year after he was released by Kansas City following a violent off-the-field incident that resulted in an eight-game league suspension.

Hunt was the league's leading rusher as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017.

