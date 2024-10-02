Browns RB Nick Chubb back at practice for the first time since suffering season-ending knee injury

The four-time Pro Bowler could still be a week or two away from playing in a game, but just having the 28-year-old on the field was a boost to the struggling Browns (1-3), who could use something positive.

“With any guy that’s working through injuries and rehabbing, you’re always excited when they’re back in pads," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Nick’s been here every day, so he’s not far from what we’re doing and not far from what we’re thinking about.

“He’s in every meeting. He’s here very early, so this is just the next natural progression for him.”

Chubb is not likely to play Sunday at Washington, but he is expected to be active for a game this month. The Browns play at Philadelphia on Oct. 13 before hosting Cincinnati on Oct. 20 and Baltimore on Oct. 27.

During the portion of practice open to media members, Chubb took a few handoffs and went through individual and positional drills. He's expected to speak with reporters before practice on Thursday.

Chubb had been on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) since the start of the season. Now that he's been designated for practice, the Browns can add him to the roster any time in the next 21 days.

Chubb's 2023 season ended in Week 2, when he was hit on a run inside the 5-yard line by Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Chubb sustained extensive damage to the same knee he hurt while in college at Georgia.

Chubb needed two surgeries to repair torn ligaments and meniscus. While the injury was potentially career-threatening, Chubb attacked rehab with his customary verve and was ahead of schedule throughout his recovery.

He began running in April and was able increase his activities to on-field cutting and agility drills during training camp.

A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 games with Cleveland.

Along with Chubb, running back/returner Nyheim Hines was designated to practice. Signed as a free agent in March, Hines has been recovering from a torn anterior cruciate suffered in July 2023 in a personal watercraft accident while he played for Buffalo.

NOTES: TE David Njoku (ankle) practiced and could return this week after missing three straight games. ... DE Myles Garrett (Achilles), LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), RT Jack Conklin (hamstring), LB Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow/triceps), C Ethan Pocic (ankle), DE Alex Wright (triceps), CB Greg Newsome II (personal) and DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (illness) did not practice.

