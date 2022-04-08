Browns re-signing safety Ronnie Harrison with 1-year deal

The team and the free agent agreed to terms on a one-year contract, giving the Browns some depth at a position that has been challenging to get settled because of injuries the past two seasons.

Harrison has shown flashes of being a productive player, but the 24-year-old (he turns 25 on April 18) has also been prone to mistakes. He made 11 starts and played in 12 games last season, but was also inactive for three games.