Browns release long-time long snapper Charley Hughlett, sign cornerback Anthony Kendall

The Cleveland Browns made a pair of moves on Monday with the release of long snapper Charley Hughlett and signing cornerback Anthony Kendall
36 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns made a pair of moves on Monday with the release of long snapper Charley Hughlett and signing cornerback Anthony Kendall.

Hughlett was tied with guard Joel Bitonio for longest current tenure in Cleveland as both arrived in 2014. Hughlett was the Browns long snapper for 152 games but appeared in only five games this past season before suffering a rib injury that placed him on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry called the move “a bittersweet transaction for our organization because we hate separating from a valued and long-tenured player for our team.”

Kendall, whose college career took place just down the road from the Browns complex at Baldwin-Wallace, is in his second season. He played in 16 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2013 and had nine tackles. He spent parts of this past season on Tennessee and Baltimore's practice squads.

