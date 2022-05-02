Browns release two kickers after drafting LSU's Cade York

York's addition gives the Browns a kicker they hope can match up with the others in the AFC North: Baltimore All-Pro Justin Tucker, Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell and Cincinnati's Evan McPherson, whose stellar rookie season was a key to the Bengals making it to the Super Bowl.

York made 54 of 68 field-goal tries and 164 of 168 extra points over three years at LSU. His career-best 57-yarder beat Florida in 2020 when McPherson kicked for the Gators.

The Browns nabbed him in the fourth round with the 124th overall pick.

“Realized that is a little high for where kickers typically go,” general manager Andrew Berry said. "But we do think that he is an excellent prospect and has a good chance to be a good kicker for a long time.”

