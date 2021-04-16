Browns release veteran DT Sheldon Richardson after 2 seasons

Richardson's release is surprising because he played well since joining the Browns before the 2019 season. The 6-foot-3, 294-pounder started all 16 games last season, finishing with 64 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

A first-round pick of the Jets, Richardson was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2013. He spent four seasons with New York and one each with Seattle and Minnesota before signing a three-year, $37 million contract with the Browns.