Browns rookie DT Mike Hall Jr. suspended 5 games over domestic altercation

Per the league's policy, all regular-season games missed by a player on while on the commissioner's list are credited against any suspension. Hall must remit his salary for those missed games.

Hall was charged with domestic violence on Aug. 13 following the incident involving his fiancee at the home they share in Avon, Ohio.

The second-round draft pick from Ohio State pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct last month. Hall was also given a 30-day suspended jail sentence, fined $250 and given two years of monitored time.

Hall was expected to be in Cleveland's defensive rotation before his off-field issues.

