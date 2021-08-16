Browns' Schafrath, who blocked for 3 Hall of Famers, dies

“I played behind Dick for one season and he was just a pleasure to be around,” said former Browns tackle and broadcaster Doug Dieken. "Not a lot of guys would have taken me under their wing the way he did. He was a great player. His credentials merit the Hall of Fame, but he was also a first class person.”

Schafrath was elected into the team's Legends Club in 2003.

“Right after I was drafted, I learned about the rich history of the left tackle position for the Cleveland Browns,” said Joe Thomas, a 10-time Pro Bowler with Cleveland. "Some of the NFL’s all-time greats lined up in that spot — from Lou Groza to Dick Schafrath to Doug Dieken.

"Dick helped set the standard for left tackles in the NFL, and I am truly saddened to hear of his passing.”

Richard Philip “Dick” Schafrath was born on March 21, 1937, in Wooster, Ohio.

He played football and baseball in high school and considered signing with the Cincinnati Reds before enrolling at Ohio State and playing for legendary coach Woody Hayes.

Schafrath played offense and defense for the Buckeyes and helped lead them to a national championship in 1957.

After being drafted by the Browns, Schafrath enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and due to his commitment hardly practiced with his teammates during his first two seasons.

Schafrath was selected to seven Pro Bowls before his retirement in 1971.

