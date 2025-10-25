Browns' Shedeur Sanders questionable for Sunday with back injury

Cleveland has promoted Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to possibly be Dillon Gabriel's backup in case Sanders can't go.

Sanders moved up to second on the depth chart after Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 7. He has not seen a snap in a regular-season game.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick after some projected him to go in the first round, was inactive for the first five games as the emergency third quarterback.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave said on Friday that Sanders is making progress in learning what it takes to play in the NFL.

“Yeah, he’s working hard and really learning by the day, by the week," Musgrave said. "He’s doing a nice job of getting the most out of each and every day and feeling more comfortable with the system.”

