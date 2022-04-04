Browns sign former Packers punter Bojorquez to 2-year deal

Now that they've got a punter, the Browns will look to add another kicker. They didn't tender Chase McLaughlin as a free agent following his rough 2021 season. Chris Blewitt is on the roster, but the team will bring in another for competition and depth.

Cleveland's special teams struggled across the board while the Browns went 8-9 last season. They did upgrade their return teams this offseason by signing free agent Pro Bowler Jakeem Grant to a three-year contract.

Grant averaged 11.9 yards on punt returns and 23.4 yards on kickoffs for the Chicago Bears last season.

