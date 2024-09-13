Browns star Myle Garrett practices after missing a day with foot injury, expected to face Jaguars

Garrett has 47 sacks in the last three-plus seasons.

The Browns' defense can't afford to be without Garrett after placing five players on injured reserve this week. Starting safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II are among the group that will have to miss a minimum of four games.

End Za'Darius Smith, who plays on the opposite side of Garrett, also was back practicing after missing Thursday's workout with a back issue.

While the defense plays at less than full strength, Cleveland's offense will be missing tight end David Njoku, who sprained his ankle in the opener and could miss several weeks. Njoku led the Browns in catches and receiving TDs last season.

The Browns also ruled out left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who continues to recover from off-season knee surgery. Two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is listed as questionable after missing the opener.

Conklin had reconstructive knee surgery last year after tearing numerous ligaments in Week 1.

___

AP NFL: http://www.apnews.com/hub/NFL