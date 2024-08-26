Browns star running back Nick Chubb to begin season on PUP list, will miss at least first 4 games

Chubb has made significant progress in his recovery after he suffered a grotesque, season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year against Pittsburgh. However, the 28-year-old hasn't been cleared to practice.

Chubb injured the same knee in college while playing at Georgia.

The Browns are confident Chubb will play at some point this season, but both he and the team have not offered a timeline. He’s been doing running and cutting drills on the field during training camp.

“I get to see him every day, so he’s working very, very hard,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday on a Zoom call. "The outlook for him is a day-by-day type of thing, and that’s kind of how Nick operates, how I operate.

“I’ll tell you today, I’m watching him. He’s working hard, he’ll continue to do that. He’s a huge part of everything we’re doing, he’s in every meeting.”

A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb rushed for a career-high 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

The Browns restructured Chubb's contract during the offseason. He was entering the final year of a three-year, $36.6 million deal he signed in 2021. Chubb's new contract will allow him to make back money through incentives.

While Chubb works his way back, Jerome Ford will be Cleveland’s primary back. Ford rushed for 813 yards and four TDs last season. He added 44 receptions for 319 yards and five touchdowns.

Cleveland is a little thin behind Ford at the moment as D’Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong Jr. have been dealing with injuries.

As they wait for Chubb to return, the Browns are getting back some key pieces ahead of the Sept. 8 opener against Dallas.

Stefanski said starting right tackle Jack Conklin, cornerback Greg Newsome II, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson and safety D’Anthony Bell will all practice Tuesday after being sidelined for all of camp with injuries.

Left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. will come off the PUP but won’t practice, Stefanski said.

Conklin's return after suffering a season-ending knee injury in last year's opener is significant because he's a proven two-time Pro Bowler and the Browns have been thinned by injuries up front.

It's possible the Browns could slide Conklin over to left tackle while Wills works his way back.

The Browns will make several other roster moves ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. Eastern deadline, and the team is expecting rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Hall was charged with domestic violence on Aug. 13, and the league is investigating the incident.

