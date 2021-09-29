Browns starting CB Newsome out this week with calf injury

Newsome beat out Williams for the starting job in training camp. The Browns drafted Newsome not only for his talent, but as insurance because Williams, a second-round pick in 2019, missed all last season with a nerve injury in his shoulder.

Stefanski has been pleased with Williams so far.

“He’s had limited reps in the games but seeing him a lot at practice and I think he’s done a nice job,” Stefanski said. “Going all the way back to when he first got back out there and worked through it and got his wind back, I think you just see a guy who’s continuing to get better.”

Browns starting center JC Tretter (knee) and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle) were also kept out of practice, but that wasn't a surprise because both have been battling through injuries for several weeks.

