Browns starting RT Dawand Jones out for season with knee injury; rookie to have surgery

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Jones sustained a knee injury during practice last week. James Hudson III started Sunday's win over Jacksonville in Jones' spot and will likely stay there for the final four regular-season games.

“I've seen Dawand make great strides on and off the field,” Stefanski said. "We have a great room, that offensive line room with the coaches and the players, that's a room that is great for a young player to see how you operate, how you prepare, how you work and I thought he got better as the season went on.

“Disappointed for him but he played well in a lot of these games and he's a young player that I just think will continue to get better.”

The Browns (8-5), who are currently holding a wild-card spot, are also missing left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who is on injured reserve with a knee injury. And, center Ethan Pocic suffered a neck stinger in the first quarter Sunday and was replaced by Nick Harris.

It's been one injury after another for Cleveland, which lost quarterback Deshaun Watson to a season-ending shoulder injury and star running back Nick Chubb went down in Week 2 with a knee injury that required two surgeries.

